Big businesses mount relief ops for victims ravaged by Rolly

Soldiers load bottled water donated by the Lucio Tan Group onto a plane bound for storm-ravaged Catanduanes. Handout photo

MANILA - Some of the country’s biggest corporations are pitching in to help thousands of victims of super typhoon Rolly, the strongest storm worldwide so far this year, which cut a swath of destruction across Southern Luzon.

San Miguel Corporation said it is delivering food relief to the Bicol region and other provinces ravaged by the storm.



San Miguel president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said the company is sending food products to Albay, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Quezon Province, Romblon, Marinduque, Laguna, and Batangas.



“Right now, through our own people on the ground and upon coordination with various officials, we are trying to move as fast as we can to get food aid to hard-hit provinces,” Ang said.

SM Supermalls and SM Foundation meanwhile said they will send around 15,000 relief packs to families in severely hit areas by the typhoon that include Naga City, Iriga, Baao, Buhi, Nabua, Bula, and Tinabac in the Province of Camarines Sur; Legazpi City, Daraga, Polangui, Oas, Ligao, Guinobatan, Libon, Pio Duran, and Jovellar in the Province of Legazpi; Barangays Lag-on and Bagasbas in the Province of Camarinas Norte; and in Sorsogon City, in the Province of Sorsogon.

Customers charge their phones for free at a charging station inside SM City Legazi, Albay. Handout photo

“Our malls in typhoon-hit areas will remain open to those who need shelter. Rest assured that we will extend as much relief assistance as we can to help rebuild our communities,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

SM is also offering free WiFi in its malls. Free cellphone charging stations have also been set up.

SM said its supermarkets and grocery stores will remain open to serve as many customers as possible.

The Lucio Tan Group meanwhile said it is donating 150 boxes or 2,700 liters of Absolute distilled drinking water to Catanduanes province.

The LT Group said it will be carrying out similar initiatives for other affected provinces as part of the "Help Flows" campaign.