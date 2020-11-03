Ayala group, partner set to build PH's first cancer specialty hospital

MANILA - AC Health of the Ayala group partnered with Cancer Treatment Services International (CTSI) to develop and operate the first comprehensive cancer specialty hospital in the Philippines, the company said on Tuesday.

The healthcare company earlier said they will invest P2 billion for the cancer facility which will have 100-beds. It will be located within the FTI Complex in Taguig City, side-by-side with Ayala Land’s Arca South development.

The company will begin construction in early 2021 and expected to be operational by 2023.

“This project is part of our broader commitment to continue to invest in the country despite the pandemic…By bringing together our local knowledge and AC Health’s network, with CTSI’s operational and clinical expertise, we have the unique opportunity to redefine cancer care in the Philippines,” said Fernando Zobel de Ayala, chairman of the board of AC Health.

“Cancer continues to be the third leading cause of death in the Philippines, and treatment has become even more complex amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. AC Health is committed to provide our patients with more affordable high-quality cancer care, especially in this time of need. This cancer hospital is envisioned to be an integral pillar of our integrated healthcare ecosystem,” AC Health president and CEO Paolo Borromeo said.

US-based CTSI is an oncology services provider that has supported the delivery of safe, quality, and affordable cancer care worldwide for nearly two decades.

Same with AC Health, CTSI provides technologically advanced clinical services and solutions to over 100 hospitals, clinics, and physician groups globally, focusing on oncology care.

“We are excited to partner with AC Health to establish the first cancer specialty hospital in the Philippines. We are committed to our mission of improving patient outcomes while reducing the cost of cancer care, especially in countries that need it most. Our strategic partnership with AC Health spans the entire cancer care continuum from diagnosis through treatment and follow up, and our vision is fully aligned with AC Health’s goal to provide quality and affordable comprehensive cancer care to Filipinos,” said Andrew Shogan, senior vice president of CTSI.