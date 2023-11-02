Weak sales a worry for Manila flower sellers

Flower shops near Manila North Cemetery. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Flower and candle vendors outside Manila North Cemetery are anxious about their weak sales during this year's Undas, with some saying they could lose their capital.

Sellers attributed the decrease in sales to competition and shortened visiting hours at the cemetery.



"Sa tagal ng ilang taon na walang Undas, ngayon lang po talaga dumami ang nagtitinda ng bulaklak. Sobrang dami. Parang ngayon lang namin naranasan na humina ‘yung kita namin," flower shop owner Yolanda Gawat said.

"Hindi katulad dati na kami-kami lang pero ngayon, halos kaliwa't kanan, dikit-dikit na po kami," Gawat added.



Marietta Coral, another flower vendor, expressed concern about potentially losing her capital due to the cemetery's limited visiting hours.



"Pangit ang benta kasi walang tinda sa gabi. Pagkagabi talagang kumikita kami ng pera. Hindi katulad dati na magdamagan," Coral said.



The prices of flowers in the area have slightly increased. Those with simple arrangements cost P50 to P80, while flowers in baskets cost P150 to P350.

Candle prices meanwhile range from P10 to P100 depending on size and variety.



Vendors are still hoping that they will be able to boost their sales until Sunday.



As of Thursday, the Manila Police District said no untoward incidents were reported in the Manila North Cemetery.