Traffic builds up along the northbound lane of SLEx near the Susana Heights exit in this photo from November 2019. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Fees for motorists passing through the South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) will increase from November 3, the Toll Regulatory Board said.

From Friday, drivers traveling from Alabang to Calamba will see an additional charge of P10 for Class 1 vehicles, P20 for Class 2 vehicles, and P30 for Class 3 vehicles.

Meanwhile, those traveling from Calamba to Sto. Tomas, Batangas will face an additional fee of P4, P6, and P8 for Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3 vehicles, respectively.

As inflation stayed elevated, the TRB said the increase would be implemented in tranches. The first tranche will take effect this year, with the second tranche scheduled for the following year.

This marks the first periodic toll rate adjustment for SLEX since 2011.

