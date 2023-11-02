The Angat Dam reservoir. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — There will be no water interruption in Metro Manila despite the Angat Hydro-Electric Powerplant's (AHEPP) total shutdown from Nov. 6, 2023 to Jan. 6, 2024 for repair and rehabilitation, water concessionaires.

The 61-day shutdown is needed to prolong the plant's lifespan to ensure a stable water supply for domestic consumption and irrigation, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), Maynilad, and Manila Water said in a statement.

Maynilad Head of Water and Supply Operations Ronald Padua said there would be no water interruption in the 2-months rehabilitation.



Padua said if there would be interruptions, these would be due to maintenance works.



Jeric Sevilla of Manila Water said there was more than enough water supply for all customers.

MWSS Division Manager Patrick Dizon said experts would check on the penstocks or the big pipes that lead to the turbines that produce electricity.

The water level in the Angat Dam was around 208.89 meters as of November 2.

The MWSS, Maynilad and Manila Water said they came up with guidelines on the operation of the Angat Dam spillway and low-level outlet.

They said the National Water Resources Board (NWRB), National Power Corporation (NPC), and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) all concurred with the guidelines.

— With reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

