NAIA sees 730,000 passengers on Undas break

Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista inspects the situation at NAIA Terminal 1 on Oct. 27, 2023 as the annual All Saints Day exodus out of Metro Manila begins. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some 730,000 passengers have passed through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) during the All Saints' Day break, its management said Thursday.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the NAIA has accommodated 732,573 so far this holiday break.

MIAA said 88 percent of the 800 flights on Nov. 1 were on time.

MIAA earlier reported that from Oct. 27 to 29, 2023, there were a total of 381,041 passengers at NAIA.

The airport authority said it hoped to accommodate some 1.2 million passengers for Undas 2023.

