MANILA — Meralco has started the selection process for suppliers of 1,800 megawatts (MW) of power supply to meet growing demand from its customers.

This comes after the Department of Energy issued a Certificate of Conformity on the Terms of Reference (TOR) for a 15-year contract involving Meralco’s 1800-MW baseload requirement starting December 2024.

The selection process will replace the capacity covered by Meralco’s 2021 power supply agreements with Excellent Energy Resources Inc. (EERI) and Masinloc Power Partners Co. Ltd. (MPPCL), which were terminated earlier this year.

Meralco said interested power generation companies could submit their expressions of interest by November 13.

The pre-bid conference is scheduled on November 20, while the bid submission deadline is set on Dec. 26, 2023.

