Consumers borrow despite higher interest rate to fight off inflation

MANILA - Rey Jason Felicio, a 32-year-old security guard, lined up early Wednesday straight from his graveyard shift to apply for a loan at the state-run housing fund Pag-IBIG.

Felicio said this has been a yearly habit to supplement his income in support of his stay-at-home wife and their kids. They welcomed their third child recently, so the money is very much needed.

“Para sa financial assistance, kasi bagong panganak nga ang misis ko, pambili ng gatas tsaka diaper, so kulang. Tsaka pambayad din ng renta ng bahay. Hirap, kasi solo lang nagtratrabaho, nangungupahan, malayo rin yung pinagtratrabahuhan," he said.

(For financial assistance. My wife just gave birth, we need the money for milk and diaper. So it's not enough. We also need loan to pay for rent. We're a single-income household, renting and commuting to work.)

Filipino consumers continue to turn to personal loans and credit cards amid surging inflation despite the recent hikes in interest rates, analysts have said.

Cash-strapped Filipinos won’t be dissuaded by penny-pinching tactics, not when they need the money for essentials like food and healthcare.

Last year, Felicio's monthly amortization was P800. He said he has no other alternative, but admitted that if it does go any higher, it would be painful.

“Mataas talaga ang bilhin ngayon, kaya kailangan may extra income ka. Eh ngayon, kailangan mong mangutang kahit SSS o Pag-IBIG. Mangutang ka talaga," he said.

(Prices are higher now so I need extra income and I'm forced to borrow from SSS and Pag-IBIG.)

MMDA street sweeper Marilou Nebrida applied for a second Pag-IBIG loan to support mounting medical expenses and her daily needs.

“Kasi naging sakitin na rin ako. Nadisgrasya ako, nadulas ako. Kaya kailangan may medical ako ngayon... Magpapa-ano po ako, blood chem," Nebrida said.

(I'm sickly, I've had an accident, I fell. That's why I need money for medical expenses. I also need to do a blood chem procedure.)

She said a P7,000-loan would be enough for daily needs and maintenance medicine for her senior citizen aunt.

LENDING GROWS DESPITE HIGHER INTEREST RATE

The latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas data show consumer loans grew 20.5 percent year-on-year in September, faster than August’s expansion of 18.3 percent.

Enrico Patiga Villanueva, Senior Lecturer of Economics at UP Los Banos, said bank lending doesn’t necessarily shrink when rates go up.

The key interest rate is currently at 4.25 percent. The BSP is widely expected to raise interest rates again at both of its two remaining monetary policy meetings this year to reign in inflation and support the peso.

Total consumer loans hit P965.9 billion in September from P950.8 billion the month before. Credit card loans grew 26.1 percent for the month, faster than August’s 24.4 percent expansion.

"Banks will lend as long as there is expected net income gain after rate cost and adjustment for risk. Corporate loans are competitive and policy rate sensitive; retail loans like credit card receivables are fixed rate and salary loans are not as sensitive to policy rate changes," Villanueva said.

Salary-based general-purpose consumption loans grew 56.8 percent in September, faster than August’s 51.9 percent growth rate.

All of the categories under consumer loans expanded at a faster pace in September.

Registered Financial Planner and Chairman and CEO of Personal Finance Advisers Efren Cruz said Filipinos should avoid borrowing if it can be avoided.

“Ang better pong solution is really, maghigpit ng sinturon muna. Eh hirap na tayong kumita, papatungan pa natin ng utang. Kaya ba talaga natin bayaran ang utang na yon? Kung kaya, then go ahead! Eh pag hindi po, naku, mas malaking problema ang manganganak diyan later on," Cruz said.

(The better solution is to tighten belts. It's difficult to earn money and you'll add debt? Can we really pay for debt right now? If yes, then go ahead. If not, that would be a bigger problem later on.)

If loan is necessary, Filipinos should choose banks over any other lenders, he said.

Cruz stressed that tightening belts is also encouraged for unnecessary spending as inflation continues to accelerate.

Inflation hit 6.9 percent in September and is expected to reach 7.1 to 7.9 percent in October.

