People check out a restaurant at a mall in McKinley Hill in Taguig City on October 16, 2021 as Metro Manila is downgraded to Alert Level 3. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Many restaurant operators have joined calls to lower the COVID-19 Alert Level to 2 from 3 in the National Capital Region.

Restaurateur Jose Sacramento said that while Alert Level 3 has given them confidence that they can recover from the pandemic, a further easing of restrictions is needed.

"Dumadami na po customer. Parang nasabik po silang lumabas,” said Sacramento.

(We have more customers. They seem eager to dine out.)

However, they have had to turn away customers due to the limited capacity allowed for dine in under Alert Level 3. They’ve also had to turn away senior citizens because of the same restrictions.

This is why Sacramento wants the alert level to be reduced further.

"Sana, kung meron tayong pagkakataon, kung alam natin na karapat dapat na ibaba, ay ibaba na natin, dahil malaking bagay po sa amin maka survive bilang mga owners at restaurateurs sa industrya.”

(I hope that if there’s a chance, if we know that further easing is needed, then we should ease, because that is important for us as owners and restaurateurs in this industry.)

Sacramento said that during the one and a half years of the pandemic, restaurateurs had to close thrice. During one such closure, they did not operate for 5-6 months, he said.

"Pero (But) we are trying to fight, survive right now."

Mark Boter, a waiter and officer in charge at a restaurant, said that while take out and e-commerce platforms have helped them weather the pandemic, nothing compares to dine in sales.

With their restaurant limited to just 15 dine-in customers, Boter said they had to turn away customers, including families with kids. This is why he too is hoping the alert level in NCR will be reduced to 2 soon.

"Sa tingin ko po mas mababawi nga po kasi, kumbaga mas dadami na ang customer,” said Boter.

(I think we can better recover because there will be more customers.)

Big business groups including the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Management Association of the Philippines are also backing a further easing of quarantine restrictions.

The government has said that Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 3 until Nov. 14.

