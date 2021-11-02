MANILA - A Filipina was listed among Forbes’ Asia’s Power Businesswomen 2021, which the media company said recognizes women business leaders who led their firms to new milestones and even expanded them despite the pandemic.

Maria Grace Uy, co-founder and president of Converge ICT, was the lone Filipina in Forbes’ list which honored 20 businesswomen from the Asia-Pacific region.

Forbes said the women were “selected for their achievements in managing either a business with sizable revenues or a startup valued at over $100 million.”

Uy held senior executive roles in various companies, including IBM Philippines before founding Converge, Forbes said.

In 2007, she co-founded Converge with her husband Dennis Anthony, and helped grow it into one of the largest fiber broadband operators in the Philippines.

Last year, Converge made its initial public offering, with shares priced at P16.80. The company's stock has since surged, hitting an all time high P45.40 before easing to around P32 per share last week.

“I have always lived with the principle that to be successful, you need to put in everything you’ve got and always work to do it better,” Forbes quoted Uy.

