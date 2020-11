MANILA - The Skyway 3, which links Luzon's two main expressways, will be ready to open in December and will be toll-free for a month, San Miguel Corp earlier said.

Last Friday, San Miguel released a drone video showing the length of the new toll road, which is expected to reduce travel time between NLEX and SLEX to just 30 minutes.

The company said it is still doing finishing works on the road, such as the laying of asphalt.