Four new directors elected to PSE Board in compliance with SEC regulations

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) building at the Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. February 18, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine Stock Exchange has four new members in its board of directors, the PSE announced Monday.

"Elected to the PSE Board as Independent Directors were former Chief Justice Teresita L. De Castro and prominent investment banker and former ING Bank Manila Country Head Consuelo D. Garcia. Also elected were San Miguel Corporation CFO and Treasurer Ferdinand K. Constantino as sectoral representative for Non-Broker Director-Investors and Securities Specialists, Inc. Nominee Diosdado M. Arroyo as Broker-Director," the PSE said.

"Re-elected to the PSE Board as Independent Directors were Jose T. Pardo, Roberto Cecilio O. Lim and Vicente L. Panlilio. Meantime, Anabelle L. Chua, Rolando Jose L. Macasaet, and Edgardo G. Lacson were re-elected as Non-Broker Directors and sectoral representatives for issuers, investors, and other market participants respectively. The Broker-Directors given fresh mandate were Eddie T. Gobing, Eusebio H. Tanco, Wilson L. Sy, and Ma. Vivian Yuchengco. Ramon S. Monzon was also re-elected as President and CEO," the PSE added.

A third of PSE’s 15-person Board of Directors will be comprised of independent directors starting this year in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's rules.

The SEC also requires the stock exhange's board to have at least four persons representing the interests of issuers, investors, and other market participants, with each sector having at least one representative in the board of directors of an exchange or other organized market.

“The PSE Board will continue to adopt reforms and promote initiatives that will help make our market more competitive in the region. I am confident that the new members of the Board will contribute significantly to the growth and success of the organization”, said PSE Chairman Jose T. Pardo.