Cebu Pacific, AirAsia resume flights as Rolly barrels away from Luzon

MANILA - Cebu Pacific and AirAsia Philippines have resumed flights Monday morning, as Rolly barrels away from Luzon.

"Nag simula na ang recovery flights. Ito 'yung mga na-delay dahil sa epekto ng bagyong Rolly," AirAsia spokesperson Steve Dailisan said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(Our recovery flights have begun. These are the flights that were delayed because of tropical storm Rolly.)



Cebu Pacific and Cebgo also resumed operations to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday.



Airlines earlier suspended flights while airports ceased operations as Rolly ravaged Bicol region and neighboring provinces.

The strongest typhoon of 2020 left at least 10 people killed and several others missing.