MANILA - A cyber safety expert on Wednesday reminded young Filipinos that internet consumption is a personal security issue and that they should not be trusting of anyone they meet online.

Data Ethics PH Founder Dominic Ligot said this after 2 minors were allegedly abused by men they met online.

“You’re courting disaster if you talk to strangers online,” Ligot told ABS-CBN News.

“I think it’s a problem nowadays lalo na sa mga digital natives, the young people, parang if it’s on the internet, it must be true. We just have to be doubly cautious lalo na people you haven’t met,” he added.

An advisory from the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center warned also of online scams while traveling for the All Saints Day holidays.

The CICC reminded the public to be mindful of using free public WiFi that could be used by attackers to steal personal information.

Experts have said that connecting to open WiFi services makes one vulnerable to Man-in-the-Middle attacks.

“If you’re in the cemetery, may free wifi pero actually hindi talaga ‘yon ’yong wifi ng area na yon. There’s a hacker posing as a fake hotspot. And when you connect to it, makikita niya ‘yong traffic na dumadaan, kung ano ang sinu-surf mo. Kung hindi secure ang connection mo, makikita ng hacker ‘yon pala ang username niya or ‘yon pala ang password niya,” Ligot said.

The CICC also advised the public to be cautious of fake e-wallet apps and fake customer service to get the user’s credentials for online banking.

There are also tech support scams that invoke fear to victims by pretending that there is a problem with their financial accounts.

The CICC also advised against responding to unknown numbers.

If there is a need to connect to public Wi-Fi, avoid accessing sensitive websites like online banking and e-wallet apps.

Installing a virtual private network or VPN will also help encrypt data for privacy, Ligot said.