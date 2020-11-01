Malls shorten hours, offer refuge during Typhoon Rolly onslaught

People line up to buy goods on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Bicol in anticipation of Typhoon Rolly's onslaught in the region by Sunday. Jonathan Magistrado

MANILA - Malls on Sunday shortened hours and offered refuge to customers as Typhoon Rolly battered parts of Luzon and Visayas.

SM Supermalls said its branches in Luzon closed at 1 p.m. except the following that will close at 7 p.m. Sunday:

SM City Baguio

SM City Rosales

SM City Urdaneta Central

SM Center Dagupan

SM City Cabanatuan

SM Megacenter Cabanatuan

SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown

SM City Cauayan

SM Malls will accommodate anyone seeking shelter from the typhoon and SM Markets will remain open, management said.

Ayala Malls in Luzon are closed Sunday but customers may take shelter in case of extreme weather and flooding, its management said. Select essential stores are open for a limited time, it added.

Vista Malls also closed its branches at 1 p.m. but allowed essential shops, services, and select food tenants to operate until 3 p.m. as the public prepared for the storm.

Rolly (international name: GONI) made landfall in the Bicol Region early Sunday morning, packing winds of up to 225 kph, and gusts of up to 280 kph.

But it has weakened as of 10 am, according to PAGASA, with maximum winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 295 km per hour while moving west at 25 kph.