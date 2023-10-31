Union Bank posts P8.1 billion net income in first 9 months of 2023

Unionbank in Makati on January 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Union Bank posted a net income of P8.1 billion in the first 9 months of 2023.

The bank noted that its net interest income grew 34 percent to P37.3 billion on the back of an 18 percent growth in their loans portfolio.

Net revenues for the bank climbed by 48 percent to P52.8 billion.

Union Bank said its operating cost was up by 63 percent to P33.5 billion, due to the full-year impact of the acquired Citi consumer business and UnionDigital.

"We also spent on marketing and customer engagement programs to capitalize on the growing consumer segment,” said the bank's executive vice president and chief finance officer Manuel Lozano.

Union Bank had P1.1 trillion in assets as of September, up by 8 percent from September 2022. Net loans and receivables jumped 18 percent to P531 billion, while total deposits grew by 6 percent to P724.7 billion.

