MANILA -- The Philippines' total obligations in September stood at P14.27 trillion, which was lower by P80.9 billion compared to August, the Bureau of Treasury said Tuesday.

This was because of favorable third currency fluctuations and net repayment of foreign loans, Treasury said

Domestic borrowings made up 68.2 percent of the total debt stock, while foreign borrowings made up 31.8 percent.

The national government’s domestic debt amounted to P9.73 trillion, lower by 0.6 percent than the figures recorded in August. Treasury said this was due to the net redemption of government securities.

Foreign debt, meanwhile, was at P4.53 trillion, lower by P24.1 billion or 0.5 percent than the previous month's numbers.

However, foreign debt has increased by P323.8 billion or 7.7 percent from the end-December 2022 level.

Since 2016, the Philippines has more than doubled its debt as it sought to finance big-ticket infrastructure projects and fund its pandemic response.

Government economists however have played down concerns over the growth in the country’s debt saying the issue remains manageable.

