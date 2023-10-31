No bomb jokes please, AirAsia reminds air travelers

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines on Tuesday reminded air travelers that they should not make jokes about bombs as it could delay flights.

The airline said it takes bomb jokes seriously and this can disrupt not only the involved flight but also all the succeeding flights carried by the same aircraft.

Bomb jokes may also cause flights to be diverted, AirAsia added.

“A few days ago, a flight from Narita bound for Manila was disrupted for more than two hours after a passenger joked about a bomb in his luggage which prompted local authorities to perform a mandatory security screening on the aircraft, as well as the baggage and cargo,” the airline said.

A passenger bound for Tacloban last week also threatened to “blow up” the airline out of frustration after checking in late and missing his flight, the company said.

“While no flight was disrupted, the guest was brought to the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Enforcement Unit and banned from flying with the airline,” the airline added.

The company reminds air travelers that making a bomb joke carries serious penalties under the law, and is punishable by up to 5 years in prison or a fine of P40,000.

Amid the expected influx of travelers for All Saints Day, the airline also to arrive early at the airport and do online check-ins.