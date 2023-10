MANILA - The cost of cooking gas is set to rise on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Petron, which sells the Gasul brand of LPG, said it will hike prices by P0.45 per kilogram, or a P4.95 increase for its 11-kilo tank.

This is to reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of November, the company said.

Solane-branded said it will also hike prices by P0.45/kg.

REGASCO, meanwhile advised that it will implement a P0.50 per kilo hike, which translates to a P5.50 hike for its 11-kilo tank.