MANILA - Landbank on Tuesday said online fund transfers to other banks via InstaPay and PESONet for transactions worth P1,000 and below will be free effective Nov. 1.

“This is our holiday gift to our valued customers, as we continue to promote safe and convenient digital transactions,” said Landbank President and CEO Lynette Ortiz.

"For interbank fund transfers amounting to more than P1,000, customers can continue to enjoy a lowered fixed transaction fee of P15 from the previous rate of P25," the state-owned lender said.

Clients can enjoy waived transfer fee for their first three online fund transfers/transactions in a day via the Landbank Mobile Banking App (MBA), and the Bank’s online retail banking channel, the iAccess, the company said.

Fund transfers from and to Landbank and Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) accounts, regardless of the amount, remain free of charge, it added.