Fewer passengers at NAIA, but surge expected this weekend

MANILA -- The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) recorded fewer passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), compared to previous days.

There were still many passengers mostly flying to domestic destinations in time for the All Saints Day and All Souls Day holiday break, but there was no major congestion in parts of the terminal.

There were 118,746 passengers at NAIA on Monday, lower than the 120,000 to 130,000 initial daily forecast.

MIAA also reported that from October 27-29, 2023, there were a total of 381,041 passengers at NAIA or about 127,000 passengers per day from Friday to Sunday.

This is attributed to the early travel of some passengers who flew over the weekend. The agency however expects a surge in the number of passengers this coming weekend when passengers return back to work.

Many passengers still trooped to the airport to fly to their provinces or abroad.

Passenger Olyn Ramos said she is flying with her family to Taiwan this All Saints' Day break. She wants to take advantage of the long holiday break to be with her loved ones.

“I celebrated my 60th birthday, parang family reunion, family getaway,” said Ramos on the reason why she is traveling with her family this long break.

MIAA also reported that 79 percent of the 793 flights in NAIA were on time on October 30. From October 27 to 29, 82 percent of flights were on time, MIAA said.

Meanwhile, the staff of an airline were dressed in costume for the Halloween celebration. Some wore dinosaur attire and some in their favorite cartoon character. This is one of their ways to celebrate the holidays and to make the ambiance more festive.

