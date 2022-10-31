Instagram apologizes to users over access issues

MANILA – Instagram on Monday apologized to users reporting losing access to their accounts with the photo and video-sharing social media platform.

Users reportedly earlier expressed dismay over being locked out of their accounts, alleging they received messages indicating they had been suspended.

In a tweet, the Meta-owned platform said it was "aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account."

"We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," IG said.

As of writing, the reason behind the suspension was unclear.

Instagram, a photo and video-sharing online service, is one of the most popular social networks worldwide with about a billion monthly active users.

