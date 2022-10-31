MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday said it expects October inflation to settle within the range of 7.1 to 7.9 percent.

The upper end of the BSP forecast was almost twice the upper end of the government's 2 to 4 percent inflation target. it is also higher than the 6.9 percent inflation posted in September, and 6.4 percent inflation in August.

The BSP said Inflation pressures for the month are expected to come from transport fare hikes, elevated domestic petroleum prices, higher agricultural commodity prices due to recent typhoons, and the depreciation of the peso.

The peso hit a historic low of P59 to the US dollar earlier this month before regaining ground towards the end of October.

The BSP said its forecast of quicker inflation could be offset in part by the reduction in electricity rates for Meralco-serviced areas, lower LPG prices, and a reduction in the prices of fish.

"More importantly, inflation is projected to gradually decelerate in the succeeding months as the cost-push shocks to inflation due to weather disturbances and transport fare adjustments dissipate," the central bank said.

The official inflation figures for October will be released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Nov. 4 Friday.

