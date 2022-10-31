MANILA - PLDT-Smart said they are offering free calls and charging in some areas affected by tropical storm Paeng.

PLDT first vice president Cathy Yang said the telco is offering free calls and charging in Quezon, Sultan Kudarat, and Maguindanao del Norte.

“PLDT and Smart also provided the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Offices (PDRRMOs) of Batangas, Aklan, Capiz, Southern Leyte, and Maguindanao del Norte with emergency load to support their coordination efforts,” said Yang.

She added that the company has also sent aid to disaster officials in Albay, Batangas, and Bantayan Island, Cebu.

“As soon as volunteers finish preparing relief packs, PLDT and Smart will begin distribution of aid to distressed communities hit by Paeng,” the company said.

PLDT said it is also assessing its network in areas experiencing power outages, and said it is working on fully restoring network services in these areas.

On Sunday, Globe Telecom said it was also ready to deploy free calls, charging and Wifi services in areas affected by Paeng.