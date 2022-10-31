MANILA - Despite higher interest rates, lending by universal and commercial banks grew 13.4 percent year-on-year in September, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Monday citing preliminary data.

The BSP noted that this was faster than the 12.2-percent increase in August.

"On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, outstanding universal and commercial bank loans, net of RRPs, increased by 1.7 percent," the BSP said.

Loans to businesses went up by 12.3 percent in September, after already growing 11.5-percent in August, the central bank said. This was due mainly to the rise in lending to real estate activities (16.3 percent); manufacturing (16.2 percent); information and communication (25.5 percent); and wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (10.8 percent), it added.

"Consumer loans to residents also grew by 20.5 percent in September from 18.3 percent in August, driven mainly by the year-on-year increase in credit card loans, motor vehicle loans, and salary-based general purpose consumption loans," the BSP said.

Domestic liquidity also grew by 5 percent year-on-year to about P15.4 trillion in September from the 6.7-percent (revised) growth in August.

Last September, the BSP raised its benchmark by another 50 basis points to 4.25 percent in an effort to tame inflation as well as support the sagging peso. Earlier this year, the policy rate was at a historic low of 2 percent.

The BSP said continued expansion in lending activity and ample liquidity will support the recovery of economic activity and domestic demand.

Some analysts said the BSP may implement another off-cycle rate hike this week if the US Federal Reserve announces another aggressive rate hike.

The Fed's 2-day will policy-setting meeting starts on Tuesday.

