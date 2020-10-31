PAL cancels domestic, international flights as Rolly threat looms

Watch more in iWantTFC

Philippine Airlines has cancelled a number of international and domestic flights in anticipation of Typhoon Rolly, which is expected to directly hit a large portion of the Philippines, the airline announced Saturday.

Among international flights that were cancelled included:

October 31

PR105 San Francisco - Manila

November 1

PR102 Manila - Los Angeles

PR103 Los Angeles - Manila

PR110 Manila - Guam

PR300 Manila - Hong Kong

PR301 Hong Kong - Manila

PR411 Osaka Kansai - Manila

PR421 Tokyo Haneda - Manila

PR425 Fukuoka - Manila

PR427 Tokyo Narita - Manila

PR502 Singapore - Manila

PR5655 Riyadh - Manila

November 2

PR111 Guam - Manila

PR422 Manila - Tokyo Haneda

PR421 Tokyo Haneda - Manila

PR438 Manila - Nagoya

PR437 Nagoya - Manila

PR507 Manila - Singapore

PR508 Singapore - Manila

PR525 Manila - Kuala Lumpur

PR526 Kuala Lumpur - Manila

The domestic flights cancelled were:

November 1

PR1859 Manila - Cebu

PR1860 Cebu - Manila

PR2041 Manila - Caticlan (Boracay)

PR2042 Caticlan (Boracay) - Manila

PR2132 Bacolod - Manila

PR2522 Cagayan de Oro - Manila

PR2784 Pagadian - Manila

PR2935 Butuan - Manila

PR2985 Manila- Tacloban

PR2986 Tacloban - Manila

PR2970 Kalibo- Manila

PR2997 Manila - Zamboanga

PR2998 Zamboanga - Manila

November 2

PR453 Manila - General Santos

PR454 General Santos - Manila

PR1813 Manila - Davao

PR1814 Davao - Manila

PR1845 Manila - Cebu

PR1846 Cebu - Manila

PR2141 Manila - Iloilo

PR2521 Manila - Cagayan de Oro

PR2557 Manila - Dipolog

PR2558 Dipolog - Manila

PR2934 Manila - Butuan

PR2985 Manila - Cagayan de Oro

PAL advised passengers to continue to monitor the status of their flights through www.philippineairlines.com or checking further advisories on our Official PAL Facebook page.

"Even after the typhoon recedes and weather improves, it will take some time to restore normal schedules, as we would need to reposition aircraft and undertake other operational adjustments based on the revised slots and clearances at the affected airports, in coordination with the airport and air traffic control authorities. Please do not proceed to the airport if your flight is cancelled, but instead avail of the rebooking options," the country's flag carrier said in their announcement.