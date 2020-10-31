PAL cancels domestic, international flights as Rolly threat looms

Philippine Airlines has cancelled a number of international and domestic flights in anticipation of Typhoon Rolly, which is expected to directly hit a large portion of the Philippines, the airline announced Saturday.
Among international flights that were cancelled included:
October 31
- PR105 San Francisco - Manila
November 1
- PR102 Manila - Los Angeles
- PR103 Los Angeles - Manila
- PR110 Manila - Guam
- PR300 Manila - Hong Kong
- PR301 Hong Kong - Manila
- PR411 Osaka Kansai - Manila
- PR421 Tokyo Haneda - Manila
- PR425 Fukuoka - Manila
- PR427 Tokyo Narita - Manila
- PR502 Singapore - Manila
- PR5655 Riyadh - Manila
November 2
- PR111 Guam - Manila
- PR422 Manila - Tokyo Haneda
- PR421 Tokyo Haneda - Manila
- PR438 Manila - Nagoya
- PR437 Nagoya - Manila
- PR507 Manila - Singapore
- PR508 Singapore - Manila
- PR525 Manila - Kuala Lumpur
- PR526 Kuala Lumpur - Manila
The domestic flights cancelled were:
November 1
- PR1859 Manila - Cebu
- PR1860 Cebu - Manila
- PR2041 Manila - Caticlan (Boracay)
- PR2042 Caticlan (Boracay) - Manila
- PR2132 Bacolod - Manila
- PR2522 Cagayan de Oro - Manila
- PR2784 Pagadian - Manila
- PR2935 Butuan - Manila
- PR2985 Manila- Tacloban
- PR2986 Tacloban - Manila
- PR2970 Kalibo- Manila
- PR2997 Manila - Zamboanga
- PR2998 Zamboanga - Manila
November 2
- PR453 Manila - General Santos
- PR454 General Santos - Manila
- PR1813 Manila - Davao
- PR1814 Davao - Manila
- PR1845 Manila - Cebu
- PR1846 Cebu - Manila
- PR2141 Manila - Iloilo
- PR2521 Manila - Cagayan de Oro
- PR2557 Manila - Dipolog
- PR2558 Dipolog - Manila
- PR2934 Manila - Butuan
- PR2985 Manila - Cagayan de Oro
PAL advised passengers to continue to monitor the status of their flights through www.philippineairlines.com or checking further advisories on our Official PAL Facebook page.
"Even after the typhoon recedes and weather improves, it will take some time to restore normal schedules, as we would need to reposition aircraft and undertake other operational adjustments based on the revised slots and clearances at the affected airports, in coordination with the airport and air traffic control authorities. Please do not proceed to the airport if your flight is cancelled, but instead avail of the rebooking options," the country's flag carrier said in their announcement.