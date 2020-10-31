Business Mentor: Remembering our departed loved ones

A member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) stands guard at the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on October 29, 2020 to enforce the closure set by the government in the days covering All Saints Day and All Souls Day. The government ordered all cemeteries closed from October 29 to November 4 to keep people from flocking to the cemeteries and avoid transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Last September, it was announced that all memorial parks would be closed on All Soul’s Day and All Saint’s Day. It was surprising to hear from the news because this had never happened before.

It has driven people to visit their departed loved ones earlier this year instead. Although we all still were given a chance to visit them, it doesn’t feel the same not being able to go on that special day for them.

But showing our love and respect to our dearly departed should not be only shown once a year. We actually have the whole year to come and visit them anytime we want. However, the pandemic has limited our movement. But, we can always say a prayer for them at home with our loved ones.

The children may miss playing with melted waxes and turning them into a huge ball and even having that small family reunion during this time of year.

It is indeed one of those times when families who live far from one another take time to be together and spend an afternoon with everyone else. Such gatherings may not be possible--not until we are finally COVID19-free.

The memorial parks have become busy for the past years when fast food restaurants started building nooks and kiosks inside them.

We used to bring our own food and have some sort of a picnic, but these days, it’s just like having everything available at our whim…. But not this year.

I feel that this year is quite a memorable one for all of us because it has completely changed our lives. There still is no available cure for COVID19 and the number of deaths just keeps on escalating.

Although the government says there are more recoveries than death, still, we need to be vigilant whenever we step out of our homes.

Here is a little prayer I would like to share with you:

“Dear Father, we give thanks for all the blessings that you have given us. We feel that some of us may not be worthy of your love but you continue to shower us with your Grace. We are heartily sorry for all our shortcomings and for failing to call on Your name in our darkest times because of fear and that we may have dwindled in our faith in You. Please cleanse our heart from doubt and fear lest be filled with your love and Grace.

We implore to you that this pandemic be finally over so that our brothers and sisters can start rebuilding their lives. We seek for your guidance so that we may be able to go through the right path and be enlightened with our thoughts and decisions according to YOUR word.

We pray for our dearly departed that their souls may be cleansed through the mercy of Christ. Forgive their sins and welcome them into the gates of heaven. With Your glorious power, give them joy, light and peace in heaven. Amen.”

We may not be able to celebrate the way we used to but we can always do something. This All Soul’s Day, let us all light a candle for our loved ones and say a little prayer for them.

