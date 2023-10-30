MANILA -- No major power interruptions took place during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE), power distributor Meralco said Monday.

Meralco said minor incidents that were reported were isolated and immediately resolved by their personnel.

The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections were “smooth” and “generally peaceful and orderly” on Monday, poll watchdogs said despite reports of at least three election-related deaths.

The Legal Network for Truthful Elections (Lente), the National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) and the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) all released a favorable initial assessment of the polls.

Lente, which has around 1,000 volunteers nationwide, praised the pilot testing of early voting hours for seniors and mall voting in some areas, particularly the crowd management, with some malls dedicating a special seating area for vulnerable groups like senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant voters.