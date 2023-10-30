Diesel, kerosene prices drop ahead of Undas 2023

Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Diesel and kerosene prices are set to drop, while gasoline prices are increasing ahead of the All Saints' Day break.

Oil companies on Mondays said they would implement the following price adjustments on October 31.

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.45/L increase

Kerosene - P1.20/L decrease

Diesel - P1.25/L decrease

CLEANFUEL (from 12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.45/L increase

Diesel - P1.25/L decrease

UNIOIL(from 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.45/L increase

Diesel - P1.25/L decrease

Throngs of motorists are expected to drive out to the provinces ahead of the commemoration of All Saints' Day, where visiting dead loved ones is a tradition.

Millions are expected to head to cemeteries in the first Undas since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency in the Philippines.