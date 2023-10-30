Columbarium niches can also be investments: death care provider

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Cremation has become more popular as an alternative to traditional burial especially after the pandemic, according to a deathcare provider.

Hero Francisco, marketing director of Aeternitas Chapels and Columbarium, said more people are choosing cremation and inurnment in a columbarium as it is less expensive than a traditional burial.

"Mas practical po yung cremation tapos sa columbarium tayo," he said in an interview with ANC.

Despite this, prices of niches in columbariums have gone also up along with the demand.

Francisco said some people have also been buying niches not just for themselves or their families but as an investment as well, like a condominium.

- Business Roadshow, Oct. 30, 2023