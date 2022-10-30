MANILA — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Sunday reported that 43,151 passengers were affected by canceled and delayed flights due to tropical storm Paeng over the weekend.

At the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 4, the smallest of the airport's 4 terminals, thousands of passengers were still waiting to board their flights.

“Kahapon pa dapat kami mag-flight, 4 p.m. Nadelay ng 7 p.m. at na-cancel iyong flight, naging 7 a.m. at ngayon 4 p.m. na… hintay-hintay lang, pahabaan na lang pasensya,” said Tacloban-bound passenger Jeremiy Renilla.

(We were supposed to fly yesterday at 4 p.m. But it was delayed to 7 p.m., and then the flight was canceled, and then rescheduled to 7 a.m. today. Now it's 4 p.m.)

A canceled or delayed flight usually has a domino effect on succeeding flights. On Saturday, 295 out of the 618 scheduled flights were canceled.

The number decreased to 181 on Sunday, Oct. 30.

"Gagawan po namin ng paraan para lahat kayo ay ma-accomodate kaya lang napakaliit ng Terminal 4 (We will work to accommodate all of you, but Terminal 4 is very small)," an airport staffer told passengers, some of whom had been there since Saturday.

Many of the affected passengers said they were willing to wait for the next available flight, but some also said they were worried that arriving at the airport of their destination at night would mean they could get stranded again.

Cagayan de Oro-bound passenger Saad Amante said he hopes he could get to his destination early, as it would be difficult to ride public transportation to his home at night.

MIAA closed its runway facilities at 4 p.m. on Saturday due to strong winds brought by Paeng.

It was opened 6 hours later, at 10 p.m., with the first flight to land being Oman Air flight WY843 from Muscat.

The agency said that airline operators had offered rebooking and hotel accommodation to those who arrived early at the airport, while others were encouraged to self-manage their bookings online.

Some passengers, however, opted to stay inside the terminals and were given food.

Local carrier Cebu Pacific offered free shuttle services to Baclaran, Magallanes-Mall of Asia, and Pasay rotunda, further reducing the number of stranded passengers in NAIA Terminal 3.

Several diverted flights also arrived at NAIA after the runways were opened Saturday night.

Delayed flights from Saturday were also rescheduled to depart or arrive Sunday after airlines submitted their proposed re-timings to MIAA and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Outside the terminals, the MIAA engineering and maintenance personnel cleared NAIA roads of fallen trees. No damage to vehicles or injury to persons was reported.

MIAA monitored traffic along the main roads leading to the 4 NAIA terminals to be manageable.

Flight operations at NAIA are expected to return to normal in the next few days as Paeng continues to veer away from the country's landmass.

MIAA said that their operations teams were working closely with airline agents to expedite the processing of passengers.

RELATED VIDEO: