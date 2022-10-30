LIST: Canceled flights on October 31 due to Paeng



Cebu Pacific on Sunday announced Sunday the cancellation of some of its flights due to the effects of the onslaught of tropical storm Paeng.

The following domestic flights on Oct. 31 are canceled:

[BULLETS]

*5J 473/474 Manila – Bacolod - Manila

*5J 451/452 Manila – Iloilo - Manila

*5J 893/894 Manila – Caticlan (Boracay) - Manila

*5J 627/628 Manila – Dumaguete - Manila

*5J 567/568 Manila – Cebu - Manila

*5J 963/964 Manila – Davao - Manila

*5J 383/384 Manila – Cagayan de Oro - Manila

*5J 571/572 Manila – Cebu - Manila

*5J 637/638 Manila – Puerto Princesa - Manila

*5J 617/618 Manila – Tagbilaran - *Manila

5J 655/656 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

Cebu Pacific said passengers have been advised of the development.

They can access the following options on the Cebu-Pacific website.

<link: Cebu-Pacific website>

https://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight:



<bullet> Free Rebooking — Rebook without fare difference for travel up to 30 days from original flight date. The fare difference will apply if the travel period is beyond thirty (30) days from the original flight date.

<bullet> Travel Fund — Store the amount in a virtual CEB wallet valid for six months and use this to either book a new flight or pay for add-ons, such as baggage allowance and seat selection.

<bullet> Refund — The process may take up to two months from the date of request.



Cebu Pacific also said it is offering until Oct. 31, flexible options for passengers who wish to postpone their flights to the following destinations:

Manila

Boracay

Kalibo

Roxas

Iloilo

Tacloban

Cotabato

Legazpi

Naga

Virac

Masbate

San Jose

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight on the airline's website before going to the airport.