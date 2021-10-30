Henry and Apple Raca. Photo courtesy of Apple Raca

MANILA— A couple's hand sanitizer formula, a tribute to their firstborn who passed away 15 years ago, saved hundreds of jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic hit and is now being exported to 15 countries.

Henry Raca, a former janitor who became a sales agent, met his wife Apple at work in 2004. The two soon married and a year later, they put up C&H Cosmetic Industry using P5,000 from the “sabog” or cash gift they received at their wedding.

The business, which sold whitening soap, was “booming” until the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year and shut down non-essential services, according to the Batangas-based couple.

“Nung unang tama ng pandemya sa’min ay talagang nakakatakot at di namin alam talaga paano kami makakapagpasuweldo kasi lahat po huminto. ‘Yun pong cosmetics industry kasi napaka-boom tapos biglang stop nung dating ng pandemic kasi hindi naman po ito talaga necessity,” he told ABS-CBN News.

(When the pandemic first hit, we were really scared because we didn't know how we will be able to pay the salaries of our employees. The cosmetics industry was in a boom then it suddenly stopped because of the pandemic as it is not a necessity.)

But through a government program, the couple shifted from soap production to making something essential and in-demand during the pandemic: alcohol.

“Agaran po kaming nagbago ng produkto para makasurvive. Sa tulong ng DOST (Department of Science and Technology), may mga machine kami na na-convert namin to alcohol plus nag-comply kami with FDA (Food and Drug Administration) para makagawa ng alcohol line.”

Their product Angel's Flo alcohol was named after their son Aldrich Henz Raca, who died of sepsis in 2006 when he was a month old, Apple said.

"Sa kanya po namin na-tribute ang aming brand name na Angel's Flo kasi po parang nasabi po namin na siya ang nagsalba sa'min na ang negosyo lumakas ulit niyong pandemic," she said.

(We named it after him as a tribute because he saved our business as the pandemic hit.)

The formula was developed following the SARS outbreak, the couple said.

"Last time ko po siya nabihisan ng damit bago siya ilagay sa maliit na coffin para lang po siyang tulog na naka-smile, parang angel po siya," she said.

"Nakita ko yung maliit na puting butterfly na dumaan sa harap ni Henry tapos bigla siya nawala eh wala naman po window 'yung aming bodega," Apple said as she recalled the inspiration behind the formula.

(I saw a small white butterfly pass by Henry. It suddenly disappeared even though our storage area had no windows.)

"Nagkatinginan na lang po kami ni Henry at sister kong si Ate Jane, napaiyak na lang ako noon, fresh pa po noon sa'kin kasi kakalibing lang niya noon."

(My husband, older sister Jane and I just stared at each other and I cried, it was still fresh to me, it was just after his burial.)

Aldrich Henz Raca. Photo courtesy of Apple Raca

Bouncing back from pandemic

The firm experienced a month of “zero” earnings last year but has since bounced back to double its pre-pandemic income and grew its workforce to 700 as it revived Angel's Flo alcohol, according to the couple.

The company, which grew from a whitening soap manufactured from a backyard plant, now exports its products to the US, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Ghana, South Africa, and countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Apple said.

The couple attributed their success to perseverance and support for each other.

“Nakita ko sa husband ko na masipag talaga siya kasi lumaki siya nang di siya ganun ka-well off,” Apple said.

(I saw that my husband really perseveres because he didn't grow up well-off.)

“Kinakailangan mag-(think) outside the box...Kung ito ang ginagawa mo dadagdagan mo. Kailangan talaga dagdagan ang sipag, dagdagan ang direksyon, dagdagan ang pagtitiis. Kinakailangan di mawalan ng pag-asa,” Henry said.

(We need to think outside the box...You need to give more to your craft. You need to persevere more, set your direction. You need to not lose hope.)

“Be flexible kasi di natin alam ang trending ng negosyo ngayon. Dapat ang isang negosyante naga-adjust… dapat din talaga tayo ay gumagawa at naga-aksyon para sa ating negosyo,” Apple added.

(Entrepreneurs need to be flexible because we don't know what's trending nowadays. They need to adjust...and act on what they want for their business.)