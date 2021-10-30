Business Mentor: Believing in yourself and making your ideas come true



"Some people dream, others stay awake and make it happen." - Wayne Huizenga



You need to condition your mind to believe in your capabilities and realize that you are uniquely special. All of us were born with skills and abilities which we need to hone as we grow older. Drawing inaccurate conclusions about who you are and what you can do will limit your potential. If you have a goal, you must act on it to make it a reality.

We can do so much more if we focus on doing what can benefit the community and us. Just like being an entrepreneur, it involves taking risks. We should have the courage to do the most difficult tasks to succeed.

But we also cannot just rely on ourselves all the time. We should not think that we are better than the rest because there will always come a time when our ideas may not be correct.

Thoughts, Feelings, Behavior, and Attitude

Whatever you think influences directly how you feel and how you present yourself to others. Therefore, if you think of yourself as a failure, you'll feel like a failure, which would lead you to act like a failure, and then to genuine failure.

There may be times where you talk to yourself as if talking to another person. For me, this is a healthy way of giving voice to your thoughts so you can hear yourself better. There are a ton of self-help books that you can get.

You should try a better picture of the world around you.

Different Scenarios

I will share different situations of having negative thoughts about oneself and provide solutions to gain a good perspective of yourself.

Situation 1: "I am not good enough." If you keep on thinking that you are not as good as others, it will discourage you and hinder your efforts.

Solution: Examine yourself and realize the skills you have. You know you can but may just be too afraid to stand up for what you believe in. Hence, you must tell yourself that you are uniquely talented and show the world that you can be someone that others can admire.

Situation 2: "I am not comfortable being around a huge crowd." I understand that it could be frightening to be out there surrounded by people you don't recognize. Thus, instead of letting people know who you are, you just decide to stay away from the crowd and be alone.

Solution: At one point in our lives, we may feel afraid to speak out about what we think, even if we are aware that it is something important that everyone needs to know. It's like being thrown in a den of lions; our initial reaction is fear. But what is fear? Fear gives you the clarity of what is essential in your life. Fear allows you to think more about a situation until you slowly get the right picture in your mind.

If you harbor negative thoughts, the results will always be unfavorable. But when you choose positive views, things are bound to happen to your career or profession.

You always have a choice on how to alter or change your perception of certain situations. Test yourself if what you believe in is something possible.

If you think it is not good enough, do something that will make you feel you're worthy. Train yourself to step out of your comfort zone. Only then will you realize you are missing a great deal by hiding in your small world. It will mark the beginning of change, creativity, and innovation.



