Philippine Airlines says 'may cancel' flights on Nov. 1-2 due to typhoon Rolly

Philippine Airlines’ Airbus A350 and A321 Neo at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said Friday it might have to cancel flights on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 "if necessary" due to typhoon Rolly.

Rolly, with the international name Goni, is likely to intensify into a super typhoon before its landfall over Luzon, the US military weather agency said Thursday.

"If necessary, for urgent safety reasons, Philippine Airlines may have to cancel certain flights or adjust schedules, possibly for November 1 (Sunday) and November 2 (Monday)," the flag carrier said in an advisory.

"We will keep you informed on developments, as we carry out measures to secure our aircraft and ground equipment in Manila and in Clark," it said.

Passengers traveling to and from Manila on the said dates were advised to check flight status before proceeding to the airport.

PAGASA said Rolly could make landfall over the Central Luzon-Quezon area on Sunday evening or Monday morning.