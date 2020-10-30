Globe, DITO tap Aboitiz InfraCapital for small cell site deployment



MANILA - Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc said Friday it has partnered with telco firms Globe Telecom and DITO Telecommunity for the deployment of small cell sites to boost their network coverage and capacity.

Under separate lease agreements, the two firms have deployed small cell sites across Aboitiz InfraCapital's pole network in Cebu and Davao, it said in a statement.

“The partnership with Aboitiz InfraCapital will complement the company’s target expansion and ensure we sustain the momentum of our aggressive network build," Globe chief finance officer Rizza Maniego-Eala said.

Aboitiz said its infrastructure arm expects a "significant" increase in pole leases as telcos prepare for 5G deployment. The firm is also eyeing expansions of its small cell sites beyond its current footprint as demand increases, Aboitiz InfraCapital Small Cell Site Business general manager Rafael Aboitiz said.

The company is offering sites nationwide to support telcos and other providers.