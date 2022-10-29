Business Mentor: Turning negative feedback into a positive experience

Many businesses have a Facebook Page for reaching out to customers. I have noticed, though, that some companies do not have the "REVIEW" tab on their Pages. I can only speculate that this business is afraid to receive negative feedback. They may have received a few negative reviews and opted to delete the tab.

Some businesses feel that negative feedback on their Facebook Page or website can ruin the business's reputation. But don't you think it would feel unreal if everything posted is purely positive feedback? I commend businesses that genuinely struggle so much to provide a good shopping experience to customers. But to those constantly receiving unfavorable feedback, don't you think you should do something about it?

Nobody wants to receive any bad reviews, even if you know that they might be true. However, a business owner should also remember that he needs to nurture a positive experience for each customer each time. And if there are negative comments from customers, these should be reviewed, and solutions put forward so that the mistake will not happen again.

Redefining Negative Feedback

Negative feedback is necessary. In business, feedback is an essential tool to improve and open opportunities. Feedback is needed for an organization to move forward.

Unfortunately, some negative feedback takes the form of bashing or "cyberbullying." The organization should check each one to determine which is honest feedback.

Here are some tips on how to handle negative feedback.

Never take any negative feedback personally

Reading something harrowing about your business may make you feel not just uncomfortable but most likely furious. It's a natural emotion that anyone might instantly feel. But don't take it personally. The customer is not attacking you but may have had a negative experience with the product or service from your business. Instead of feeling frustrated, deal with it with a problem-solving mentality. Look into the issue thoroughly and identify the problem.

Respond promptly and appropriately

I have seen some negative reviews on sites where the concerned business entity does not respond to them. They opted to only respond to those who left positive feedback. What does this show? A business entity that refuses to address the concerns of unsatisfied customers only proves that there was something wrong but is not willing to provide a solution.

Don't be afraid to correct any misinformation

If someone left negative feedback by mistake, step in and let the people know that it was a mistake.

Focus on your customer's happiness

Respond appropriately to any feedback left by your customers. Make amends with the customer who had a bad experience and let them know that their satisfaction and happiness are your priority. It is one way of letting your customer know that whatever incident happened was a deviation from the norm.

Own up to your mistakes

A negative review shows a way to improve your products and services. The job here is to ensure that errors will never have to happen again, assuming there was a mistake with the product or service.

Negative customer reviews are not a setback in the business. If handled well, negative feedback can open new windows of opportunities that will allow you to connect to your customers and improve your business.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franguru/

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

RELATED VIDEO