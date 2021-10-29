Happening this weekend: TrabaHanap virtual career fair

MANILA -- A virtual career fair is set to happen this weekend, giving Filipinos a chance to find work before the holidays.

Hosted by KaladKaren, the online job hunting show will be held on the Facebook page of TrabaHanap at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.

To participate, job seekers need to create an account and upload their resume on the TrabaHanap website, where they can find more job openings from different companies and industries.

This weekend's virtual career fair will also be streamed on the Facebook pages of CineMo, MORe-Luzon, MORe-Visayas, MORe-Mindanano, TFC Official, TFC Asia, and TFC Middle East.

It will also be available on the FYE page on the Kumu app, with replays on CineMo's YouTube channel.

TrabaHanap is a public service initiative under ABS-CBN's CineMo that began in 2017 as on-air job listings flashed during the closing credits of the movies shown in the channel.

In 2019, the TrabaHanap website was launched to serve as a bridge for job-seekers and employers. It has also joined job fairs in the country for those without internet connection, and held a virtual job fair to help those who in search for work during the pandemic last June 11.

News.abs-cbn.com is the news website of ABS-CBN.