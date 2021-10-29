Small restaurants prepare to accept limited dine-in customers in Manila on September 30, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Business owners in Metro Manila are "willing to accept" the extension of Alert Level 3 in the region but this should not go beyond Nov. 15, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said Friday.

Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 3 until Nov. 14, Malacanang Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing Friday.

Concepcion has been pushing for the easing of restrictions, citing data which showed COVID-19 cases have been on a downward trend.

"Now we’re seeing a downward trend. I believe NCR deserves an Alert Level 2. We have to increase the business capacity of establishments because they’re trying to recover losses, they have 13 months to pay, loans to pay, and children to feed," Concepcion told ANC.

"We are willing to accept it and hopefully after Nov. 15 we move to Alert Level 2," he added.

Once under Alert Level 2, restaurants can accept guests up to 50 percent of capacity indoors, on top of another 20 percent now that Metro Manila has an over 70-percent vaccination rate. There's another 10 percent for establishments with the government's COVID-19 Safety Seal, Concepcion earlier said.

While the restriction was maintained at the current level, Concepcion urged local government units to speed up their vaccination drive to benefit from incentives for areas with over 70-percent vaccination rates.

Estimates released by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) showed that the economy could gain P3.6 billion per week if restrictions in NCR were lowered to Alert Level 2.