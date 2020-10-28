PSA: 2M heads of low-income households complete Step 1 of nat’l ID registration

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA--Some 2 million heads of low-income households have completed the first step in registering for the national ID system (PhilSys).

According to official data on Wednesday, 2,104,904 Filipinos were visited by roving enumerators of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), and interviewed for basic demographic information.

They were also given appointments for Step 2 of the process -- the collection of biometric information, such as fingerprints and photographs.

Based on the Philippine Identification System dashboard shared by Planning Secretary Karl Chua, his office is now at 21.4 percent of the target to register some 9 million heads of low-income households before the end of the year.

The dashboard also showed an improvement in terms of provinces on track for registration. It is now at 31 out of the 32 targeted provinces, from 28 out of 32 last Oct. 20.

While the PhilSys registration is ahead of schedule, it still isn’t in full swing as only 86.6 percent of the total enumerators planned for Step 1 have been deployed. This is up from 82.1 percent during the first week of registration, which started on October 12.

Once Steps 1 and 2 are complete, each registered individual will be given a PhilSys number corresponding to the data collected. This number will help government offices and private institutions verify the identity of registered individuals, making it easier for them to avail of services.

The PSA aims to open PhilSys registration to the public in January 2021.