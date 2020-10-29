ERC tells utility firms: No disconnection for select electric consumers until Dec. 31

Meralco Pasay City Substation along EDSA, Pasay City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday said it has barred distribution utilities from disconnecting select accounts due to non-payment of bills until Dec. 31 in compliance with the Bayanihan to Recover as One law.

Consumers with monthly consumption not higher than twice the ERC approved maximum lifeline consumption level are covered by the order, the ERC said in an advisory.

"Distribution utilities are directed NOT to implement any disconnection on account of non-payment of bills until December 31, 2020 for consumers with monthly consumption not higher than twice the ERC approved maximum lifeline consumption level," the regulator said.

For other consumers whose consumption were above the cap, distributors are directed to implement a minimum of 30-day grace period on all payments falling due within the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) period, the regulator said.

Dues should be payable in 3 equal monthly installments without interests, penalties and other charges, it said.

Energy Regulatory Commission, naglabas na ng desisyon kaugnay sa walang disconnection o putulan ng kuryente hanggang Dec. 31, 2020. Pero sakop lang nito ay ang mga kumukunsumo ng hanggang doble ng lifeline users nationwide. Sa Meralco, pasok lang ang hanggang 200kwh ang kunsumo. pic.twitter.com/ADE78v247V — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) October 29, 2020

Distributors should also inform their customers of the directives through a bill insert, social media announcements, radio and posting in bulletins, the ERC said.

Generators, the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp, National Power Corp, National Transmission Corp, National Grid Corp of the Philippines, Independent Power Producers, Independent Power Producer Administrators and the Market Operator were also advised to extend a 30-day grace period, staggered payment and no disconnection policy to eligible distributors and other customers.

Government offices were exempted from the grace period and installment arrangements, the ERC said.

Meralco customers covered by this order are those consuming 200kWh and below per month, it said.

Meralco has extended its no disconnection policy several times this year to aid consumers who were unable to pay their bills due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meralco was also earlier fined for not implementing billing advisories released covering the COVID-19 lockdown period.