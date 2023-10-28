Diesel, kerosene prices poised for around P1 drop

MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices are expected to slide by as much as P1/liter ahead of the Undas holidays, while gasoline prices are poised for a slight increase.

Based on oil estimates, kerosene prices will slide by P0.90 to P1.20 per liter, while diesel prices will decrease by P1.10 to P1.40 per liter.

Throngs of motorists are expected to drive out to the provinces ahead of the commemoration of All Souls' Day, where visiting dead loved ones have been a tradition.

Millions are expected to head to cemeteries in the first Undas since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency in the Philippines.