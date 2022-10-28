MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Friday said it has received a notice from the Philippine Competition Commission stating that its proposed acquisition of shares in Eagle Cement Corp would not be subject to a review.

SMC earlier disclosed it planned to acquire 88.5 percent equity interest in Eagle Cement.

The PCC has issued a Notice last Oct. 27, which stated that the proposed deal is not subject to notification requirement based on the documents and information submitted despite breaching the thresholds set by the agency, SMC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"With the issuance of the aforementioned Notice, the Transaction shall not be subject to review by the PCC based on the implementing Rules and Regulations of the Philippine Competition Act," SMC said.

SMC said the transaction may proceed subject to the completion of a mandatory tender offer by San Miguel Equity Investment Inc, as purchases, for the acquisition of 11.5 percent equity interest in Eagle Cement held by its minority shareholders, as required by the Securities Regulations Code.

Further relevant disclosures will be made once available, SMC said.

