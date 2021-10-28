Samsung Electronics operating profit jumps 28 percent in Q3
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Oct 28 2021 08:49 AM
SEOUL - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics posted a 28-percent jump in operating profit on Thursday despite global supply chain challenges.
The World's biggest smartphone maker saw its operating profits reach 15.8 trillion won ($13.5 billion) for the July-September period, it said in a regulatory filing.
More details to follow.
