Samsung Electronics operating profit jumps 28 percent in Q3

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters/File Photo

SEOUL - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics posted a 28-percent jump in operating profit on Thursday despite global supply chain challenges.

The World's biggest smartphone maker saw its operating profits reach 15.8 trillion won ($13.5 billion) for the July-September period, it said in a regulatory filing.

More details to follow.

