MANILA - More local government units have agreed to remove the COVID-19 RT-PCR and antigen testing as an arrival requirement further easing restrictions in domestic travel, the Department of Tourism said Thursday.

In a statement, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said the agency has been pushing for the easing of restrictions for local travel in destinations with high vaccination rates.

“We thank the LGUs for this development especially now that the number of tourists are slowly picking up. We hope that in the months ahead, we will achieve a hundred percent vaccination rate so we can push for a big move for tourism revival,” Puyat said.

List of destinations that agreed to remove RT-PCT test and antigen tests as of Oct. 24:

• Cebu Province

• Lapu-Lapu City

• Catbalogan City

Destinations that require vaccination certificates acquired through VaxCertPH:

• Bohol

• Iloilo City

• Negros Occidental

Destination that requires vaccination cards:

• Clark Freeport Zone (except areas under ECQ)

• Subic Bay Freeport Zone

• Tarlac (for areas under ECQ and MECQ)-

• Masbate Province

• Southern Leyte

• Tacloban City

• Maasin City

• Misamis Oriental

Travelers are however, encouraged to check with the LGUs for other requirement for entry, the DOT said,

Boracay will still require a negative RT-PCR test result for all allowed visitors including those from the NCR except for tourists within Panay Island including Guimaras Province, the agency added.

The DOT earlier said easing restrictions could boost domestic tourism and boost economic recovery in the country's prime destinations.

