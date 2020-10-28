SM Markets pulls out unregistered sugar products under FDA advisory

The FDA tags several products, including SM Bonus items, as unregistered. Photo: FDA Facebook Page

MANILA - SM Markets said Wednesday it would pull out its SM Bonus Sugar products tagged "unregistered" by the Food and Drug Administration in a recent circular.

"We are pulling out SM Bonus Sugar products mentioned in the FDA circular advisory No. 2020-1927 until such time that our supplier is able to meet FDA registration requirements," the Sy-led retailer said in a statement.

In an advisory dated Oct. 22, 2020 the FDA said the following products were unregistered:

Melvan Ginger Brew with Turmeric and Lemongrass

Sweet Valley Freeze Dried Cranberry Coated with Milk Chocolate

Lorenzo Farm Dark Chocolate

SM Bonus Brown Sugar

SM Bonus Refined Sugar

According to FDA, the products' quality and safety were not assured since they have not been evaluated by the agency.

Popular liver spread brand Reno was also earlier flagged by the FDA for the same violation. It has since procured registration and is now back on the market shelves.