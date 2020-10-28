Philex resumes mining operations at half capacity after testing workers

MANILA - Philex Mining on Wednesday said it has resumed operations in its Padcal Minesite at 50 percent capacity, after testing its workers for COVID-19 and implementing safety protocols.

Philex earlier suspended operations to avoid the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 to its employees and their families living within the Padcal Minesite.

The company said it tested the minesite’s 1,425 employees and dependents and identified 151 positive cases, of which 8 cases have recovered.

As of now, there are 143 active cases in the minesite, consisting of both employees and members of the community, with none of the active infections classified as serious cases, Philex said.

“Most of the active cases were employees from underground operations and Management has continued to strictly implement minimum health standards as well as occupational health and safety protocols with the resumption of mine operations,” the company said.

Safety protocols, including contact-tracing, are also being implemented in Philex’s surface operations, it added.

“The Minesite has isolation quarantine facilities and emergency quarantine facilities that currently house majority of the active cases. Total bed capacity of 135 will be increased by 200 in the coming days.”

Philex said it expects to raise operational capacity to 90 percent in the next 3 days, and that the outbreak will have minimal impact on its operations and financial results for 2020.