More Philippine-made coconut products now sold in Russia, says DTI

Workers crack open coconuts at a public market near Taft Avenue in Pasay City. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry said Wednesday more coconut products made in the Philippines are now available in Russian stores.

Organic-coconut based items such as coconut milk, coconut cream, balsamic sauce, aminos sauces, coconut syrup, coconut oil and coconut jam are now available in Russian retail stores Ozon and Wildberries, the DTI said in a statement.

In addition, 10 new coconut products of Philippine manufacturer Quezon's Best are now also available in major Russian online retail stores, it said.

Aside from Coco Daily organic coconut milk, which was made available earlier this year, a wider range of products have also become available including refined coconut oil, organic refined coconut oil, organic coconut sauce aminos, organic coconut sauce balsamic, organic coconut syrup, organic coconut vinegar, organic coconut sugar, organic coconut sauce with vinegar, organic coconut jam, coconut jam with cacao, the agency said.

Coconut jam, for example, is "completely new" to the Russian market. The demand for organic and healthier products also boosted the popularity of alternatives such as Philippine coconut products, the DTI said.

"Finally, a wider range of Philippine-branded organic coconut food products are now being sold and made available to mainstream consumers in Russia through their online stores. With this development, Russians can have a taste of our quality world-class food products," Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

“Having our products available in Russia is a testament that despite the pandemic, our Philippine exporters can and have the capability not only to continue our trade exports in the global market, but forge new partnerships with buyers and importers in new markets," Lopez added.

The DTI said Philippine coconut products were gaining popularity in Russia due to its "pure taste and absence of the unhealthy additives."

Russian importer PanAsia Impex Ltd committed to continue working with the exporters in sourcing organic products due to "high potential and high sales" in Russia.