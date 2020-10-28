Malaysia's king advises lawmakers to back national budget

Malaysia's King, Al-Sultan Abdullah inspects a guard of honour during the 62nd Merdeka Day (Independence Day) celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, August 31, 2019. Lim Huey Teng, Reuters/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's king on Wednesday urged federal lawmakers to give their full support for the 2021 budget to be tabled next week, as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a leadership challenge.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah said next year's budget is vital in helping the public manage the effects of the coronavirus and restore the nation's economy.

More details to follow.

