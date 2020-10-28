Malaysia's king advises lawmakers to back national budget
Reuters
Posted at Oct 28 2020 03:09 PM
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's king on Wednesday urged federal lawmakers to give their full support for the 2021 budget to be tabled next week, as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a leadership challenge.
King Al-Sultan Abdullah said next year's budget is vital in helping the public manage the effects of the coronavirus and restore the nation's economy.
More details to follow.
