Live hogs, frozen pork from Visayas, Mindanao to ease supply shortage in Luzon: DA

Pigs are hosed down inside a backyard hog raiser’s pen in Malolos Bulacan on September 16, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Live hogs and pork meat shipments from Visayas and Mindanao will increase starting this week to address the low supply in Metro Manila, the Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture said it agreed with live hogs and frozen pork or "pork-in-a-box" suppliers from Visayas and Mindanao to "heighten shipments."

Weekly shipments will be increased, ranging from 27,000 to 30,000 heads coming from the main ports in Davao, General Santos and Cagayan de Oro until December, the DA said.

“We will elevate our partnerships with hog producers and traders, ship owners and operators, and local government officials in Visayas and Mindanao to supply Metro Manila and Luzon with hogs and frozen pork, and eventually bring down prices for the benefit of consumers,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said.

San Miguel Corp aims to hike shipments to 4 container vans or 48 metric tons per week from Mindanao, the DA said. Meanwhile, live hogs will also be shipped from Cebu, Iloilo and Leyte, the agency said.



“This is a problem of logistics — including sourcing, distribution, and marketing — which we can address without difficulty. All we ask is the full cooperation of key players in the entire hog industry value chain,” Dar said.

Dar said the agency tapped the Transportation Department to expedite shipping by increasing the number and frequency of vessels plying the said routes to and from Luzon ports.

Suggested retail prices of pork and other pork products are currently being reviewed, Dar said.

Supply from swine breeders in the capital and neighboring provinces were significantly reduced due to the African Swine Fever, bringing retail prices upwards.